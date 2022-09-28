Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock

The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic.

The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.

The film is based on Jan's book, "Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story," which she wrote with her mother in 2003. Neither the boor nor the documentary investigates or takes sides but instead tells the story of how this man essentially groomed the entire family to get what he wanted.

The documentary hit Nextflix in 2019, and after watching it, you can see why Jan's parents were immediately blamed. Meanwhile, Jan and her parents say that it's a lot more complicated than it looks.

Now, we will get a different perspective on the entire case. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, has produced a limited series based on it. "A Friend Of The Family" debuts on October 6th. The series stars True Blood's Anna Paquin and the son of Tom, Colin Hanks. Check out the full trailer below.

The real Jan Broberg grew up and had a career in acting. While not a household name, she has guest-starred in several well-known shows like Everwood, Criminal Minds, and Touched By An Angel. Her more prominent roles have come in low-budget LDS films like Baptists at Our Barbecue and Mobsters and Mormons.

5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!