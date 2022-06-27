Four of Idaho’s Top 10 Public High Schools Are Located in the Boise Area

As a parent, you want your kids to be exposed to the best of everything a public school education system has to offer. The best teachers. The best extracurricular opportunities. The best sports.

The right blend of those things can shape who your children grow up to be. Looking back at our public school education, we realized how many lessons we've taken into adulthood with us.

Sure, trips to the state track meet were fun but that's not what track and field taught us. Our coach was an extraordinary woman who gave every single one of her athletes the same amount of attention, no matter what their best times on the track were. One of the most important lessons she taught us was to give someone eye contact when they're talking to you or a group you're in. We truly believe that the fact that she drilled that into our minds has a lot to do with why we've been successful in a communications career.

Eight years in orchestra? Well, that's been invaluable in a career that's literally filled with music. It also taught us that putting in the work and practice will make you better at whatever you're trying to achieve. Our television class? That gave us the opportunity to intern at a radio station!

A well-rounded high school experience can be invaluable. Teachers, extracurriculars and sports were all factors Niche.com took into account when putting together their definitive ranking of the best public high schools in Idaho. Niche explains that their goal when grading schools across the nation is to grade these schools on a "full experience."

While their rankings and grades are heavily weighted based on academics, they take into a school's culture/diversity, clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities and sports. That information comes from several sources like the U.S. Department of Education and reports from the schools themselves. Real-life data from parents and surveys on overall experience collected from Nice users are also part of the formula.

Once they crunched all of the numbers for traditional high schools in Idaho, this is the way things shook out.

Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities.

