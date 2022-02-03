Five Time Pro-Bowl Player from Idaho is Jealous of Kellen Moore
Believe it or not, a lot of NFL superstars have come from the State of Idaho. Few of which, however, get nearly as much attention as Kellen Moore.
In his time at Boise State and in the NFL, Moore has drawn attention and fan love like none other
Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years
But is this one NFL star with Idaho ties getting a little jealous of him?
Football fans will remember the eccentric Jared Allen, a five-time Pro Bowl participant and former Idaho State University football star.
This NFL Superstar With Idaho Ties May Be Jealous of Kellen Moore
Although the beloved Allen didn't mention Kellen by name--another NFL star in his own right with Idaho ties...he did react:
It has since been announced that the Minnesota Vikings DID hire a head coach and it is NOT Kellen Moore-- but why would the Vikings have overlooked one of their most charismatic, former stars?
I guess we'll never know, but here in Idaho, we LOVE Jared Allen!
