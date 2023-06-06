Join 107.9 LITE-FM for St. Luke’s Fit One; Save Big on Registration June 7

What do you love about St. Luke's FitOne? The thrill of the competition? The epic dance party at the start line? The fact that it benefits St. Luke's Children's Hospital? We want to share it all with you this September!

This year's St. Luke's FitOne fun run/walks benefiting the St. Luke's Children's Hospital takes place on Saturday, September 23! Once again, 107.9 LITE-FM is proud to be teaming up with our friends with Camp Rainbow Gold to build one of the largest teams in the race. Consider this your official invitation to join our “Good As Gold” team!

What You Need to Know About 2023’s St. Luke’s FitOne 5K/10K/Half Marathon

St. Luke's FitOne is hands down the biggest run/walk in the state of Idaho. You’ll be able to sign-up for the 107.9/CRG “Good as Gold” team beginning on Wednesday, June 7. On the first day of registration, all distances will be discounted to $20! (Children 12 and under are FREE with an adult registration.)

Just how much of a steal is that? Some of the most popular 5Ks in Boise start at $35. Half marathon? You’re looking at a price point of $65-70!

BTW, for every person who signs up on June 7, Axiom will donate $1 to St. Luke’s Children’s, up to $10,000!

Join Our Team for FREE Swag!

If you join the 107.9 LITE-FM "Good As Gold" team be prepared to get showered with FREE stuff! You'll find out the very special reason our team color is gold in a bit, but it's essential that we wear as much gold as possible on race day, so the first 100 people signed up for our team will receive a LITE-FM cinch sack, stuffed with a pair of a limited edition Camp Rainbow Gold sunglasses to rock on race day and some other goodies!

In addition to all the cool swag that comes in your bag, all members of the LITE-FM and Camp Rainbow Gold "Good as Gold Team" will automatically be entered to win a pair of tickets to see Lindsey Stirling at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Monday, August 28!

Posting a picture on Instagram and tagging @1079litefm and @camprainbowgold. Post as many photos as you'd like between now and August 21. Each is worth a bonus entry. Post a photo of your registration, a picture from your training, a picture of who you "Shine" for, a picture letting people know that September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, etc. Get creative! We want to feel as connected to you as possible!

Sending us an e-mail with a screenshot of the free LITE-FM mobile app on your smartphone. Having it means you'll never miss an important race update from us!

Make sure you click HERE to join our team so you can get the cool perks that come with being on the 107.9 LITE-FM “Good as Gold Team” on Wednesday, June 7!

So Why Gold? Why team up With Camp Rainbow Gold?

A few years ago, I was approached by my friend's daughter who asked me if there was any way I would consider making the LITE-FM team’s color “gold” in honor of the race taking place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Her family had been on our team before and always wore gold on race day, but I didn’t know why until she explained why.

This special young lady’s name is Angelyn Wade and the cause was near and dear to her heart. Angelyn had met a toddler who was battling cancer and was heartbroken when she saw older kids picking on this little girl because she had lost her hair as a result of chemo treatments. In that moment, she was determined to make a difference by donating over 12 inches of her hair to Wigs for Kids to help create wigs for kids bravely fighting childhood cancer. Along the way, she raised almost $7,000 for the little girl who inspired her to cut her hair.

Her next goal? Connecting our station with Camp Rainbow Gold to get more people to wear gold during FitOne. Without hesitation, I agreed. I've had the honor of being a bus monitor for Camp Rainbow Gold in the past and the difference that Camp makes in not just the lives of kids battling cancer, but their family's lives as well, is amazing.

The kids I met on the way to oncology camp were wise beyond their years because of what they've been through at such a young age...but at the same time were just so sweet and innocent as they were talking about horseback riding, campfires and swimming. The amount of fight and resilience in those kids is something I can't put into words. I can just say that I'm blessed to have been part of their lives for a few hours.

Camp Rainbow Gold provides Idaho kids fighting cancer to experience summer camps and more, in a place where their diagnosis doesn't rule, but being a kid does! They also offer a sibling camp for kids who may feel a little forgotten as their parents worry about their sick brother or sister and a family camp for the family to spend time together. All of these services are FREE to campers.

Camp Rainbow Gold has amazing partnerships with St. Luke's Children's Hospital and MSTI Pediatrics, so to team up and make our FitOne team color "gold" in honor of their campers and other children battling cancer...it was a no-brainer. It’s a partnership that Angelyn was essential in setting up and one that we’re proud to carry on now that Angelyn’s graduated from high school.

So What Say You?

So what do you say?! Can we do it this year?! Can LITE-FM have the biggest team at St. Luke's FitOne to honor those kids and give back to the people who help them heal at St. Luke's?! We already know that in addition to Camp Rainbow Gold will be by our side on race day! We want you there too! Remember to click HERE to sign-up on June 7!

