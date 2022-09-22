First Annual Oktoberfest Invades Downtown Meridian

Having grown up in Nampa, several years ago now, we're no stranger to the line "why does everything have to happen in Boise!?". We can remember being kids in Nampa and wishing that "getting all of the way over to Boise" was easier for the many events taking place there.

Now, with the Treasure Valley growing every single day the way that it is--there are events all over the Treasure Valley.

Are we speaking candidly? Watch out Boise, because Meridian is on the way up as the place to be right now!

A new annual event which will be invading downtown Meridian in just days is yet more proof that Meridian has it going on-- it's an Oktoberfest celebration!

Presented by First Federal Bank and the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, this all day event will feature really great local bands, food trucks, and authentic german beers! There will be activities of kids and adults alike so yes--it's a totally family friendly event!

The schedule of events is as follows:

11:00 AM - Street Vendors & Food Trucks Open

11:00 AM - Beer Gardens Open to Public

12:00 - 1:30 PM - Main Stage - RJ McGinnis

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Cornhole Pitch - Sponsored by ScoreHolio CornHole

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Main Stage - Red Light Challenge

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Amateur Boxing - Sponsored by Marin Boxing Academy

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Main Stage - Broken Tip Jar

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM - Main Stage - Pilot Error

Hopefully you get out to enjoy the first ever event and we will see you there!

