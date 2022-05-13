Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it.

Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.

First, let's take a look at this amazing castle..

Alright, interested in getting married here?

The Castle Gardens may have just the solution for you--but you're going to need to be ready to let go of the control. In other words, no "Bridezillas" allowed.

We should be clear up front, you won't be winning a FREE wedding...but you're going to get the entire package for about $6,000.

A complete design and events team, a photographer, and The Castle Gardens want to create an entire wedding day experience for you but you have to let THEM do all of the planning.

The entire day is planned-- all you will need to cover is:

Your attire

Accessories

Marriage License Fees

Cost of your guests

All of this will be ABOUT $6,000.

There's some more fine print, too...

You are limited to 30 guests. Why just 30? well, there will be other couples in attendance that want to see what the wedding experience at The Castle Gardens is like.

We should also mention that the wedding is coming up fast: June 28th at 6:00 p.m.

Let's break this down simply: if you're looking to get married fast, on a budget, and really don't care about having control over all of the details--but love the idea of this "turn-key" experience...you've only got a few more days to enter to win the opportunity.

Interested in the opportunity? Tap in and apply, HERE.

