Don&#8217;t Fall for These Common Car &#038; Gas Myths!

Don’t Fall for These Common Car & Gas Myths!

ONE || Fuel additives increase the miles-per-gallon. 

TWO || Older cars have poorer fuel economy than newer or new ones.

THREE || Maintaining a half-full or nearly full tank maximizes fuel economy.

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

FOUR || Driving with the tailgate down assists a truck's fuel efficiency.

FIVE || Premium gas is superior to regular. 

SIX || Generic or off-brand gas is less efficient & hinders engine performance.

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

SEVEN || Premium gas guarantees a greater number of miles to the gallon. 

EIGHT || Fuel is cheaper in the morning!

NINE || Fuel is cheaper at night!

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

ELEVEN || Four new tires installed at once are needed to maximize the car's performance.

TWLEVE || Oil changes are necessary every 5,000 miles. 

THIRTEEN || Never fuel-up when the gas station's gas truck is replenishing the pump supply.

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

FOURTEEN || There's an advantage to refueling when your tank reaches half-full. 

FIFTEEN || Filling your gas task on the highest speed trigger is bad for fuel efficiency. 

SIXTEEN || Refueling in the morning is cheaper than in the evening & vice versa!

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

SEVENTEEN || Filling your gas tank on the slowest trigger allows for greater fuel economy.

EIGHTEEN || Cell phone usage while refueling can spark a fire. 

NINETEEN || Maintaining a full gas tank prevents evaporation.

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

TWENTY || Shifting into neutral at stop signs & traffic lights slows the rate of fuel consumption. 

TWENTY-ONE || Topped-off tanks yield greater miles-per-gallon performance.

loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

TWENTY-TWO || Sugar is the mercenary of gas tanks. It's just not true.

TWENTY-THREE || Driving until a car's gas light activates is detrimental to engine performance.

Get our free mobile app

23 Solid Tips to Save Gas & Maximize Fuel Economy

Get our free mobile app

Top 12 Causes of Idaho's Spike In Car Crashes

What Happened to Cause This Road Rage Incident in Boise?

A wild road rage incident is caught on camera and it happened right here in Boise at the corner of Fairview and Cole. Scroll on to see the shocking footage.

8 Times Boise Crimes & Tragedies Broke My Heart

Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: newsletter
Categories: Business, Entertainment, Holidays, Local News, On-Air, Outdoors, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top