There are a lot of signs that summer is starting to wind down in the Treasure Valley.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

School supplies are taking over the stores. Kids are heading back to class. And on Sunday, 10,000 little blue dolphins went racing around the Endless River at Roaring Springs.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

The 25th annual Great Dolphin Dunk took place Sunday, August 9, and once again it was one of those events that reminds you just how much good can come from something that’s also just plain fun.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

The concept is pretty simple. People “adopt” one of the little toy dolphins, all 10,000 of them get dumped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs, and then the race is on.

The dolphins that make it to the finish first win some pretty impressive prizes for the people who adopted them.

But, of course, that’s really not what the Great Dolphin Dunk is about.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

It’s About Treasure Valley Kids

Every dolphin adopted helps support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County and the thousands of local kids and families they serve.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Over the first 25 years of the Great Dolphin Dunk, Roaring Springs says the event generated more than $1 million in cash and in-kind donations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

Think about that for a second.

A bunch of little plastic dolphins floating around a lazy river has turned into more than a million dollars worth of help for kids right here in our community.

That’s pretty incredible.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

And That’s Why We Talked About It So Much

If you’ve listened to us on the radio over the past few weeks, you’ve probably heard me mention the Dolphin Dunk more than once. Okay… probably a LOT more than once.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

The Boys & Girls Clubs provide kids with safe places to go, people who care about them, activities, meals, mentoring and opportunities they might not otherwise have.

And by adopting one of those dolphins, you’ve helped make all of that possible.

Another Summer Tradition in the Books

Sunday’s race wrapped up another Great Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs, and whether your dolphin finished first, somewhere in the middle or spent the afternoon hopelessly stuck behind 10,000 other plastic dolphins, the important part is where the money goes.

Back into our community, back to local kids, and back to an organization that’s been serving Treasure Valley families for years.

Roaring Springs Roaring Springs

Twenty-Five years of the Great Dolphin Dunk and more than $1 million in support over the years.

Not a bad way to spend a Sunday afternoon in the Treasure Valley.