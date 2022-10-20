Despite Success, Boise State Basketball Projected To Place Third
Boise State basketball is getting ready to fire up another season and the pre-season critics and "experts" are out to break it all down. You may recall that after one of the worst starts in program history last year, Leon Rice & company turned things around and suddenly became one of the best teams in the west--outshining the football program's success for the first time in well over a decade.
These "experts" however, seem to think Boise State is going to have to prove themselves all over again.
Let's take a look at their leader, one of the most under-appreciated "stars" at Boise State:
Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star
You could say after last season, Leon is appreciated much more than he was at this time last year--but fans still need to understand that they have one of the best coaches in the country at Boise State.
In a recent interview with local media, Leon Rice was breaking down the outlook on this season.
First, questions arose on expectations--here's what is expected of the Mountain West Conference:
For Boise State fans, seeing the Broncos not really given a chance in these rankings is a little disheartening--especially after the Broncos won both regular season and conference championship titles last year--can't the defending champions get a little love?
Leon Rice explained to the media--he doesn't have the time to worry about pre-season talk and social media commentary. What's most important to Rice, he remarked, is the POST-SEASON results--and shared "I was happy with how that turned out last year"--we love it!
Boise State's basketball team is slated to take on the University of Oregon in a scrimmage this pre-season and has some tough non-conference games as well, including a game in downtown Boise against Washington State University.
Shoutout to B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News for always capturing the insights--you can see his footage of Rice's entire presser, below:
