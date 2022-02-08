Hundreds of (Almost) Naked People To Gather for a Great Cause This Weekend

It’s still a bit chilly here in Boise … but it’s not too cold for hundreds of people to strip down to their underwear and take to the streets of Downtown Boise to raise money for Neurofibromatosis awareness and research.

Cupid’s Undie Run is a fundraising event where 100% of the proceeds go to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which is a charity and also the world’s leader in Neurofibromatosis research.

Cupids Undie Run Getty Images loading...

(Photos of Previous Boise Cupid's Undie Runs & What to Expect Below 👇 Keep scrolling!)

According to Cupid’s Undie Run’s website, “Every February, thousands of undie runners in cities all across the U.S. come together, whether it be in-person or virtually, to support those affected by NF, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. Cupid’s Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, then we jog it out with a mile(ish) run and end it all with an epic dance party!”

I checked out the event schedule, and it looks like the run is only about 15-minutes, and then the rest of the time you’re partying and having fun! Not only is this an amazing thing to do to raise money for NF research, but it’s also a super fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day – whether you’re single or not – this is for everyone.

And there were actually a lot of people wondering if the Cupid’s Undie Run was coming back to Boise this year … and I’m excited to share with you that it is! It’s at Tom Grainey's Sporting Pub from 12:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, February 12th.

(Photos of Previous Boise Cupid's Undie Runs & What to Expect Below 👇 Keep scrolling!)

Register for Cupid’s Undie Run here.

Cupid's Undie Run in Downtown Boise

Top 10 Valentines Day Ideas in Boise

Stressed About Valentine’s Day? Here's Date Ideas For Under $25 If you're looking for unique and/or affordable date ideas, we've got you covered.