We've all been there, right? You're single, out in public, and then all of a sudden someone catches your eye and you immediately think of ways that you can strike up a conversation. Most of the time, especially with the way the world is now, most people imagine what they could've done and fantasize about the possibilities the rest of the day.

But don't count out the fine folks posting on the Treasure Valley's Craigslist for "Missed Connections." These champions, these bold wordsmiths are holding onto hope for one last shot at "the one who got away."

That's where we come in. We're here to help but also, to let this serve as a reminder: live in the moment. Some people may think these are creepy while some see these people as hopeless romantics. We want to know what you think.

Creepy or Flattering? A Look at Idaho's Missed Connections We take a look at some of the best of Idaho's "Missed Connections" on Craigslist to determine if these are creepy or flattering. What do you think?

Dating Fails That'll Make You Glad You're Not Dating in Idaho From creepy crawlies to children tagging along, here are the worst dating stories we heard from people in the Treasure Valley.