Creative and Easy Snack Ideas Any Idaho Kid Will Love

Kids can sometimes be the pickiest eaters of all time. But, we think even the pickiest of eaters will love these unique, fun, and easy snack ideas for kids!

But, before we get to that, we wanted to get your help in finding these missing Idaho kids:

23 Children Are Missing & Could Be in Idaho, Have You Seen Them? There are currently 23 missing children listed in the Idaho area. Have you seen any of these children?

Okay, now let’s get back to those fun snack ideas!

5 Snack Hacks That Boise Kids Will Love Freeze it and they will eat it. Kids love popsicles and moms love a snack hack, so frozen anything is pretty much a win. The most clever ideas make snacking fun and at least a little healthy, and they require very little effort on mom's part.

8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Game Day Snacks

And, here’s a really cool, fun, free, and educational activity you can do with your kids at least once a week!

Free Education Fun for Boise Kids