College Football Fans React to Boise State Football News

Like many other Group of Five football powers, Boise State Football is learning to adjust to the brave new world of college football. Adding the transfer portal and name image and likeness has infused so much money into the sport that some fear the sport has lost its identity resembling something akin to 'NFL lite.'

Bronco Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced a home and home schedule with the Memphis Tigers this week. He also revealed that the Broncos would not be playing the big schools in Boise in the future but smaller schools in the FSC category of college football.

In the past, Boise State hosted Pac 12 opponents such as Oregon, Washington, Oregon State, and Washington State. Those days appear to be over as the new slots of opponents are UT Martin, North Dakota State, and Eastern Washington.

Somewhere Vandal fans are saying, why not us? If you're going to throw a bone to a Big Sky School, why not keep the money in the state? Oh, the Vandals, they do have their problems.

In the old days, college football was about match ups. We all remember the run Boise State had beating Georgia and Virginia Tech on a neutral site. Those types of games appear to be going away as most Power Five schools seek to keep the revenue within the Power Five. The more revenue the bigger conferences get, the greater the distance between a Boise State and a USC. Those schools have very little to gain by scheduling a home and home with Boise State.

Boise State fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to the latest scheduling news.

In a release, Mr. Dickey did explain the new challenges and direction he must take in the new world of college football.

"We continue balance our non conference schedules so we can position ourselves for an opportunity to play in the best postseason games possible," Dickey said. "To maintain our status as an elite program, we want to face quality opponents and play at home as often as possible while striving for conference championships."

The loss of the annual showdown with BYU is another challenge that Mr. Dickey's crew will have to face. If the Broncos are ever going to be an attractive team for Big 12 expansion they must get back to beating the big guys and not being the big guys getting beat.

