There are a lot of buildings that have been repurposed to suit the needs of the community at different times. We see it all over Boise. What was once a factory is now a hotel. What was once a bank is now an apartment complex. What was once a mall is now a school. And within a short drive from Boise, seven buildings that used to be churches are now vacation rentals.

7 Old Churches Near Boise That Have Been Redeemed As Vacation Homes

