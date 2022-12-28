One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two.

In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.

Closer to home? Idaho’s most well known for dropping a potato (glowtato) in Boise, a Sugar Beet in Rupert and raising a cherry in Emmett. While two of those celebrations are full steam ahead preparing for their big parties on December 31, the Emmett Cherry Rise has been canceled.

The Facebook event page for the 8th Annual Cherry Rise lists the event as canceled. Inside the discussion, the Gem County, Idaho Facebook page posted on December 22

“Due to mechanical and electronic problems, we are so sorry to have to cancel this year’s event.”

History of the Emmett Cherry Rise

Emmett’s unique New Year’s Eve tradition began two years after the Idaho Potato drop. In 2015, the small town, most famous for the Emmett Cherry Festival, decided that rather than dropping something, they would raise a cherry. According to a December 2016 profile Channel 2 did on the event, building the cherry was a task given to a group of 15 high school students. The cherry included its own countdown clock.

The Idaho Potato Drop Gears Up for 2022 Event

Meanwhile in Boise, the Idaho Potato Drop is ready to celebrate its tenth year. This year’s event features athletes testing their skills in the Urban Air ski and snowboard jam, live music from the Boise Rock School, Bread & Circus, Gipsy Moonrise, Parade of Bad Guys and the Gov, visits from Spuddy Buddy and the Big Idaho Potato Truck and a fireworks display as the Potato drops at midnight.

This year’s Potato Drop will also be included as part of the New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen broadcast on CNN. The show is expanding to five hours and will include the Mountain time Zone for the first time. According to a post on the Idaho Potato Drop’s Facebook page, they expect the broadcast to reach over 200 countries.

Rupert’s Beet Drop is Back Too

Known as "Christmas City, USA" Rupert decided to create a New Year's Eve tradition in 2019 and quite frankly, we think it's the most creative one in the state. The small town created a 22' tall, 12' wide sugar beet for their celebration.

If you find yourself in this tiny Idaho town for New Year's Eve and want to check it out, you can find the schedule of events HERE. Like the Idaho Potato Drop, the countdown is followed by fireworks.

