45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022

For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!

This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.

And that’s just what we saw online and on TV. Whether it was illness or our tight housing market forcing Idaho families to move, Idahoans had a lot on their plates at home too.

But if there’s one thing that watching 2022 recap videos on TikTok, Instagram and other social media networks taught us, it’s that even with the challenges 2022 gave us, it provided us with even more incredible memories.

And that’s why we issued the challenge to our listeners:

Show us a photo from 2022 where you were completely happy and nothing else mattered but that moment.

From new homes and new babies to concert experiences with old friends, we got an incredible response! Here’s what true happiness looked like in and around Boise in 2022.

In the words of Sammy Levitt, the San Diego Padres announcer whose voice has gone viral thanks to social media, “And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. Goodnight.”

