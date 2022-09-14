Check Out These Famous Items You Can Buy With $30k In Idaho

Starting on Monday (9/19) we are going to give you a chance to WIN $30,000 just by listening to our station! Incredible right?! I'm going to give you a tip, make sure you download our station app. The app is free, easy to download, and it's going to make WINNING $30,000 a lot easier.

I know there's a ton of things you could do with $30k! Here's a couple of responsible things you could do:

Stocks & ETFs

Real Estate (Might be tough with the market right now)

Index Funds

Mutual Funds

Cryptocurrency

Pay Off Debit

But what's the fun of that, I thought maybe with a chance to win $30,000 you do something that most people wouldn't do. How about blowing it? Crazy idea I know, but it's fun to daydream right?

If you're not going to invest, a couple other ways to spend money could be:

A New Car/Truck

Going on Vacation

Jewelry/Watch

Gamble (It's Football Season)

Clothes

The list goes on!

I want to take that one step further, what if you spent $30,000 on one particular item!

Here's What $30,000 Would Get You When Spend It On One Item I found some popular items in the state of Idaho. I went ahead and spent $30,000 on purchasing as many of these items as possible. Take a look and see how many of these items you can purchase after winning $30,000.