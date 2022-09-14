Check Out These Famous Items You Can Buy With $30k In Idaho
Starting on Monday (9/19) we are going to give you a chance to WIN $30,000 just by listening to our station! Incredible right?! I'm going to give you a tip, make sure you download our station app. The app is free, easy to download, and it's going to make WINNING $30,000 a lot easier.
I know there's a ton of things you could do with $30k! Here's a couple of responsible things you could do:
- Stocks & ETFs
- Real Estate (Might be tough with the market right now)
- Index Funds
- Mutual Funds
- Cryptocurrency
- Pay Off Debit
But what's the fun of that, I thought maybe with a chance to win $30,000 you do something that most people wouldn't do. How about blowing it? Crazy idea I know, but it's fun to daydream right?
If you're not going to invest, a couple other ways to spend money could be:
- A New Car/Truck
- Going on Vacation
- Jewelry/Watch
- Gamble (It's Football Season)
- Clothes
The list goes on!
I want to take that one step further, what if you spent $30,000 on one particular item!
Here's What $30,000 Would Get You When Spend It On One Item
$30K Could Be A Good Down Payment on a Tiny House!
- 1 Bed
- 1 Bath
- 334 sq. ft.
- Built in 2022
- Listing Price: $89,990