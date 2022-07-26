Canyon County Fair Welcomes Party Anthem Superstar Back to Town
Expo Idaho was filled as much as it possibly could have been--busting at the seams, er, the fence posts, as droves of folks form the Treasure Valley gathered to see Flo-Rida preform at Boise Music Festival in 2017. It was, by far, one of the largest shows the festival had seen--with country heavy hitters The Band Perry opening up. Energy was at an all time high.
Now, five years later, Flo-Rida, the KING of party anthems, returns to the Treasure Valley. This time, he will be at the Canyon County Fair. We can't wait to see him again and his energy on stage is absolutely insane-- this is going to be a show (and a Canyon County Fair) to remember!
We've definitely been spoiled by live music this summer
Country Concerts Coming to Boise Area in 2022
The Canyon County Fair as a whole opens up this week and you'll want to be there for ALL of the festivities-- not just Flo!
Opening up on Thursday, the fair will run from July 28th through the 31st and it's rather affordable to get into. General admission for anyone ages 13-64 is $6 and for children, admission is just $4-- any kids under 5 years old are free!
The carnival will be offering annual favorites like the Ferris Wheel, the Rock Star, and Bumper Cars. Want to go unlimited on the rides? Those wristbands will run you $75 for the week or $40 for one day.
Other entertainment at the Canyon County Fair will include
- Mark Chesnutt and Kameron Marlowe on Thursday
- Jordan Davis on Friday
- Banda Renovacion y Zoilo Navarrete Y Los Rebeldes de Durango on Sunday