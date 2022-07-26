Canyon County Fair Welcomes Party Anthem Superstar Back to Town

Expo Idaho was filled as much as it possibly could have been--busting at the seams, er, the fence posts, as droves of folks form the Treasure Valley gathered to see Flo-Rida preform at Boise Music Festival in 2017. It was, by far, one of the largest shows the festival had seen--with country heavy hitters The Band Perry opening up. Energy was at an all time high.

Now, five years later, Flo-Rida, the KING of party anthems, returns to the Treasure Valley. This time, he will be at the Canyon County Fair. We can't wait to see him again and his energy on stage is absolutely insane-- this is going to be a show (and a Canyon County Fair) to remember!

We've definitely been spoiled by live music this summer

Country Concerts Coming to Boise Area in 2022 With so many amazing country artists scheduled to perform and various venues around town we are having a hard time choosing.

The Canyon County Fair as a whole opens up this week and you'll want to be there for ALL of the festivities-- not just Flo!

Opening up on Thursday, the fair will run from July 28th through the 31st and it's rather affordable to get into. General admission for anyone ages 13-64 is $6 and for children, admission is just $4-- any kids under 5 years old are free!

The carnival will be offering annual favorites like the Ferris Wheel, the Rock Star, and Bumper Cars. Want to go unlimited on the rides? Those wristbands will run you $75 for the week or $40 for one day.

Other entertainment at the Canyon County Fair will include

Mark Chesnutt and Kameron Marlowe on Thursday

Jordan Davis on Friday

Banda Renovacion y Zoilo Navarrete Y Los Rebeldes de Durango on Sunday

A Look Back at 22 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts The Western Idaho Fair isn't just a destination for fair food and rides! They also have some sweet concerts year in and year out!