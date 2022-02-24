Caldwell Police Issue Sweeping Warning Over Stalking Concerns

When it comes to advancements in technology, we're all for it. Now more than ever, we have access to just about everything--right in our pockets! One of Apple's latest developments, the "AirTag", has many thinking twice about their surroundings and the use of these powerful devices.

Could an Apple AirTag be turning everyday "Joe" into a stalker? Well, it's possible and the Caldwell Police Department has some things to say about that.

By the way, if you didn't know--the Treasure Valley has a full blown "Most Wanted" list of nine people that authorities desperately want to catch.

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?

Maybe they should be attached to some AirTags, too!?

Rather affordable at just $29 each and devilishly accurate when it comes to locating items--Apple AirTags are beginning to be used for all sorts of things. YouTube videos and TikTok creators have been known to toss these tags in envelopes to track mail in real time. We've actually used them personally in our checked luggage while traveling.

As long as there is an iPhone nearby an AirTag, that AirTag will be pinged and its location will be tracked. This is a much more powerful technology than say, a "Tile" brand tracker because iPhones seems to be everywhere--and this stuff is updating in real time!

While the Caldwell Police Department says they have not received any reports of this to them just yet-- it seems to be something they're anticipating as the trend is only growing nationwide.

Have a crazy ex or a snoopy parent / significant other? Might want to be aware of these handy, yet somewhat stalker-like devices.

You can see their warning post, below:

Idaho's Most Wanted When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.