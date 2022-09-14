Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity

When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.

This evening, one local business is asking the city to come out and support one amazing local organization. This is a simple (and delicious) way for anyone to lend a helping hand!

Boise Fry Company, known for their amazing burgers, fries, and many flavored fry sauces, will be hosting a "Give Back Night", tonight, Wednesday September 14th!

A total of 15% of ALL proceeds will be going towards the Advocates Against Family Violence-- best known as AAFV. This amazing, Canyon County based organization is very worthy of the support--and the need is definitely there!

The mission of the AAFV is to be there for individuals and families, 24/7, that may be victims to any sort of domestic violence and abuse. The group offers a hotline for crisis care and assistance, emergency housing for families through Hope's Door and other safe housing options, as well as free counseling, safety planning, court advocacy, and more.

Interested in a Burger, Fries, and wholesome community support?

Drop into Boise Fry Company in NAMPA, located right downtown, this evening from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

For more info, to invite friends, RSVP and more, CLICK HERE.

