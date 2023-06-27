Famous Brad Pitt Will Enjoy Your Boise Home For $600

We live in a society that is obsessed with celebrity. Whenever someone famous even remotely comes close to Boise, we want to know about it. It doesn't even need to be an A-List celebrity for us to want to know every detail of their visit. Imagine if that celebrity was in your house, sitting at your table, staring into your eyes.

For a mere $600, you could start to picture what it would be like for a major celebrity to be at your dinner table or sitting on your couch. Friends and family taking turns taking pictures with one of Hollywood's elite. We're not talking about a reality star or a celebrity chef; we're talking about the star of "A River Runs Through It" and "Fight Club." We're talking about Brad Pitt!

If paying $600 to dine or hang out with Brad Pitt at your home seems unrealistic, we could understand why. If we were talking about the actual man, Brad Pitt, that would be unrealistic. Instead, we're talking about a life-sized Brad Pitt doll.

This Brad Pitt doll is also famous. This doll sat in a bar at Knott's Berry Farm for nearly twenty years, where thousands of people took pictures with him. Dressed like he just came off the "Legends of the Fall" set, your friends will be more than impressed with your exclusive company.

The good news is that he's already in town. You just need to pay, pick him up and take him to wherever you want him. We found this Hollywood hottie on Facebook Marketplace. While it may make for a difficult conversation with your significant other, we're still surprised he hasn't sold yet.

