For the record, getting five stars on Yelp takes a lot of work. With every review, the chances of losing your five-star rating drop, so when you have a five-star average on Yelp, even with just a few reviews, it's a big deal.

When we looked at the highest-rated hair salons in the Boise area, we found only eight with five-star ratings. Of those, seven had less than twenty reviews, and four had less than ten. That is a small sample size, but these salons, while not the biggest in town, certainly have a loyal following. The salons with the most reviews are Graeber and Company, which had 164 reviews for a 4.5-star average, and The Electric Chair, with 119 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating. After that, only one salon has over 50 reviews. There are so many salons in the Treasure Valley, and the number of reviews are spread out between them all.

What does it take to be an excellent salon? According to the reviews, you need to have a good vibe, good music playing, and a stylist you can trust who listens to your needs and has a good personality—those traits we found in all eight of the five-star salons in the Treasure Valley.

If you need an updated look, you want to see what a new hair stylist could do for you, or you are new to the Boise area and want to find the right stylist for you, here are the highest-rated salons on Yelp!

Boise's 8 Best Rated Hair Salons are a Total Surprise The following Boise hair salons have 5-star reviews. Here they are in order of least total reviews to most total reviews.

