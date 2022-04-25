‘Boise Twitter’ Reacts to Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Purchase

It doesn't take much to get Twitter fired up and today--it's fired up about: Twitter. Billionaire Elon Musk, known best for "Tesla", has now secured the purchase of Twitter and could have total control of the platform by the end of the week.

So, who cares? Well, apparently everyone has something to say about it.

Some people were quite happy to hear the news:

Can Mr. Musk really change the platform that much? One has to assume that it has worked for a reason, over the years, and perhaps to its core really shouldn't change!

Post up in the comments-- is Elon a danger to Twitter or do you even care!?

