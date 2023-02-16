Now that the NFL season is over, football fans like me all over the country have started to feel that post-season depression. For most of us, our team didn't perform well enough to have been in the Super Bowl, and a sick feeling of another wasted year will linger in our stomachs for another seven months, hoping that our beloved franchise will get their act together before the start of the 2023 regular season.

For true professional football fans, the offseason can be lonely, not wanting to talk about last season and trying to avoid fans of the team that wins the Super Bowl, in this year's case, the Kansas City Chiefs. This offseason, two leagues will give fans something new to root for during the long offseason. The XFL and the USFL. Both are reboots of former leagues that failed many years ago. The WWE and NBC initially launched the XFL in the early 2000s. It folded on after one season. The USFL lasted three seasons in the mid-80s before folding in 1986. The XFL launched first in 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and without the backing of NBC as they had in 2001, they declared bankruptcy just a few months into their existence. The USFL launched the following season with relative success.

This year, both leagues return. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and other investors purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy. His ex-wife and business partner, Dany Garcia, will run the league. These leagues allow more players to play and show their skills, potentially setting themselves up for a career in the NFL. Some former Boise State Broncos, Idaho Vandals, and Idaho State Bengals are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Here are some of the former players we cheered for in the Gem State that will be playing in the XFL and the USFL this year.

Former Boise State Broncos Getting An Opportunity In The Rock's New XFL We snuck in one from Idaho State and one from Idaho too!

