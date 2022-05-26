Boise State Kickoff Times Announced; Nighttime Games Return

The season for Boise State Football is almost back and this year, the Broncos have a lot to prove. After a less-than-stellar season last year, especially to start, fans are ready to see Boise State do what traditionally, has been the expectation: WIN.

As is normal for the Boise State football program, the season opener is going to be the big one-- this year, against Northwest foe Oregon State, a member of the Pac-12. Many fans wish Boise State was in that conference and with that in mind, a win here is crucial.

The infamous "nighttime games" are back and fans are already reacting wishy-washy on those. Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier will return under center and in his sophomore season, fans can expect a fired up Andy Avalos at Head Coach.

We've got to give a massive shoutout to Jay Tust at KTVB for being so on top of this schedule update-- check out his Twitter thread below to see what you can expect from the Broncos this fall...and yes, be ready to stay up late for some of these games!

Obviously, true fans will have no problem staying up late! Who's ready for some Boise State football!?

