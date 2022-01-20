Boise State: An Afterthought in Year End Rankings

It's been a peculiar year, Boise State football fans. After a much anticipated season with a new Athletic Director, new head coach, and a return to in-person fans at Albertsons Stadium--the end result has been lackluster. Again.

No offense, Broncos-- it's just becoming more and more clear that the glory days are behind us and now it's time to rebuild.

So, who is ranked?

Utah State University of the Mountain West Conference is ranked 24th-- the highest of Boise State's conference foes. San Diego State, another conference foe is ranked at #25. In the honorable mention column, Fresno State and Air Force are both named for having received votes for a Top 25 rank.

Boise State? Nowhere.

We will continue to keep you posted as the off-season develops for Boise State. Do you think they'll return to the bright lights this fall?

Counting Down the Best NFL Team to Hire Kellen Moore We look at the eight NFL Teams that are looking for a new coach. Find out which team has the best opportunity for Kellen Moore.

5 Former Boise State Football Players in 2022 NFL Playoffs