Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This

Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley.

Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022

Boise teens let me down with their embarrassing public behavior two weekends in a row. The first disappointment happened the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.

Just before half-time, we could hear the concession stand calling our name. Given how packed the bleachers were, how beefy my hubby is, and how easily my petite frame could weave in and out of tight crowds, the food reconnaissance mission was on me. As I made my way to the hotdog stand, I strolled passed couples walking hand-in-hand, dads with kids on their shoulders, and grandparents decked from head-to-toe in their Owyhee swag. It was a good day and people were happy.

Once I reached the line that was 15 people deep, I was looking forward to some more people-watching when a group of teenage boys rained on my parade. Without so much as an ounce of regard for the families or grannies around them, these boys lit up the crowd with f-bombs and profanity best reserved for a dive bar bathroom on a Saturday night. From raunchy sex talk, to making fun of a differently-abled person in the crowd, these boys knew no limit. One by one, the looks on peoples' faces went from jovial and care-free, to heartbroken and concerned. Fed up, I turned around an unleashed my withering mom-stare on them. Passed down from my nanna to my momma and then to me, it's a stare that can scare any kiddo to act right. As my left eyebrow damn near merged with my hairline, the motley crew went silent, exchanged awkward glances amongst themselves, then turned and walked away.

Listen, I'm no prude when it comes to colorful language. I can curse like a sailor on leave with the best of 'em. That said, it's always with a regard for time and place—a concept lost on the young scalawags. Were the boys evil trash pandas? No. Did their parents raise them better than to behave like this in public? More than likely, yeah. Time and place, kids. Have your fun, make the joke, and wile out with your friends, just remember there's a time for everything.

