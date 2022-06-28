Boise Library Takes On Mental Health

Libraries have always been safe places. Whether you are a kid, a teen, an adult, or even a family, the public library is as safe, fun, educational place where everyone is welcome. Many of our earliest memories even take place at the library!

Today, the City of Boise has taken the services offered at the Boise Public Library to an entirely different level. Just announced by officials, a mental health coordinator is now employed by the Boise Public Library!

In a statement to Boise State Public Radio, Ashley Hammond, the new Mental Health Coordinator, shared:

The downtown branch does see library users who are experiencing a number of life challenges, which may be those who are unhoused or experiencing mental health symptoms or substance abuse

It is Hammond's job to get the proper resources to these folks in need.

We commend the Boise Public Library for making this move and hope to see more of this around the State of Idaho!

