Boise Library(!) Emphasizing Exclamation Points With New Signs

There's more to be excited about with Boise's Library! They're adding new signs! Amazing! What's with all the exclamation points? Well, it is the Boise Public Library we're talking about, and when talking about the Boise Library how could you not add exclamation points...it is what it's kind of famous for, after all!

It has been a rough couple of years for the library, with COVID impacting people coming in for in-person browsing and major projects coming to a halt. Now, the library is turning the page and starting a new chapter. Pun totally intended.

The Boise Public Library will be getting some new signage and the plan is to really lean into the exclamation marks that have become popular in and beyond the city. In 1973, the Library moved into the old Salt Lake Hardware building on Capitol Boulevard. The building dates back to 1946, and its exterior resembles a warehouse. It's very unique.

Then, in 1995, the City Of Boise added large signs to the building reading: LIBRARY. Kind of boring, people in town thought it could be spruced up and made a little more exciting. So, the then-owner of Boise's Flying Pie Pizza, Howard Olivier, pitched the idea of adding exclamation marks. What's more exciting than that?

For a while, the exclamation point wasn't as popular as it is today. In fact, a lot of people wanted to get rid of it. Now, the city will be doubling down on the exciting punctuation mark. They will be replacing and updating the current signs from 1995 with new, larger versions, emphasizing the famous exclamation point. A third sign will also be added that will be visible to those coming up 8th Street.

I love this idea and campaign. It gives the community something to be excited about with the library. Reading and learning should be something to be excited about, and an exclamation mark is the perfect way to demonstrate that. Get excited, Boise!

