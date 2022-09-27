Boise Is One of the Most Vegan-Friendly Cities in America

Love veggies? Maybe you're considering making the switch from carnivore to herbivore? If you live in Boise, Idaho, data from a recent WalletHub surveys indicates you're in luck!
What's the difference between vegetarianism and veganism?
It's a question the Vegetarian Resource Group answers quite often. The group is a non-profit focused on public education initiatives pertaining to vegetarianism, veganism, ecology, ethics, and world hunger.
Vegetarians do not eat meat, fish, or poultry. Vegans, in addition to being vegetarian, do not use other animal products and by-products such as eggs, dairy products, honey, leather, fur, silk, wool, cosmetics, and soaps derived from animal products.
Ahead of World Vegetarian Day on October 1 and World Vegan Day on November 1, WalletHub analyzed 100 major cities across the United States to determine the most vegan-friendly among them. According to 2022's Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians, Boise is the 11th best city in the nation for people who consume plant-based diets. Indicators of vegan-friendliness per capita include the volume of eateries with meatless entrees as well as access to and the cost of produce-based groceries.
Boise Veganism by the Numbers
On a scale of 1 through 50, where 1 is best and 50 is average, WalletHub concluded Boise's stats are as follows:
- Price of produce-based groceries = 18th
- Eateries with vegetarian entrees = 9th
- Eateries with vegan entrees = 8th
- Farmers markets per capita = 34th
- Juice & smoothie bars per capita = 41st
- Salad shops & bars per capita = 51st
- Vegetable nurseries/farms per capita = 31st
If you're among the more than 15 million Americans who follow a strictly plant-based diet, or you're thinking of joining them, Boise is a vegan's best friend.
