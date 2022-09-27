Boise Is One of the Most Vegan-Friendly Cities in America

Love veggies? Maybe you're considering making the switch from carnivore to herbivore? If you live in Boise, Idaho, data from a recent WalletHub surveys indicates you're in luck!

What's the difference between vegetarianism and veganism?

It's a question the Vegetarian Resource Group answers quite often. The group is a non-profit focused on public education initiatives pertaining to vegetarianism, veganism, ecology, ethics, and world hunger.

Vegetarians do not eat meat, fish, or poultry. Vegans, in addition to being vegetarian, do not use other animal products and by-products such as eggs, dairy products, honey, leather, fur, silk, wool, cosmetics, and soaps derived from animal products.

Ahead of World Vegetarian Day on October 1 and World Vegan Day on November 1, WalletHub analyzed 100 major cities across the United States to determine the most vegan-friendly among them. According to 2022's Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians, Boise is the 11th best city in the nation for people who consume plant-based diets. Indicators of vegan-friendliness per capita include the volume of eateries with meatless entrees as well as access to and the cost of produce-based groceries.

Boise Veganism by the Numbers

On a scale of 1 through 50, where 1 is best and 50 is average, WalletHub concluded Boise's stats are as follows:

Price of produce-based groceries = 18th

Eateries with vegetarian entrees = 9th

Eateries with vegan entrees = 8th

Farmers markets per capita = 34th

Juice & smoothie bars per capita = 41st

Salad shops & bars per capita = 51st

Vegetable nurseries/farms per capita = 31st

If you're among the more than 15 million Americans who follow a strictly plant-based diet, or you're thinking of joining them, Boise is a vegan's best friend.

9 Fantastically Fresh & Locally-Sourced Boise Produce Stands

Garden City Food Market is Reinventing Grocery Shopping Roots Zero Waste Market takes significant strides in combatting waste.

How to Become a Plant Parent: The 10 Best Plants & Advice From Locals Have you always wanted to own plants? Learn what the best plants are for beginners, where to find them, and advice from Boise locals on how to successfully keep them alive.