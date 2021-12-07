Boise Company Accidentally Represented on TV’s ‘Yellowstone’

Tyler Sheridan, the creator of the hit Paramount Network show, Yellowstone told cast members that before shooting Season 4, they had to brush up on their skills. Not acting skills. Cowboy skills. He felt that it was important for the actors to understand what it was like to do the job of the people they were portraying. It makes sense. You don't want a "cowboy" to look uncomfortable riding a horse!

Season 4 isn't the first time the Yellowstone cast went to Cowboy Camp, but this time was different. This time, the actors and cowboys ate real, authentic cowboy food. They sat around a campfire and enjoyed a taste of the Treasure Valley! They ate meat from Snake River Farms, a Boise company that owns the Double R Ranch Brand.

This season, be on the lookout for Gator wearing a piece of the Treasure Valley. He was filmed wearing a Snake River Farms apron, making the final cut!

If you love the show, you should also consider staying at the actual Dutton Ranch, called the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby Montana, a short drive from Boise, and they rent out some of the famous cabins from the show for you to stay in overnight!

