5 Treasures That Every Idahoan Loves About Yellowstone
Why does one of the nation's most popular shows on television resonate so well with Idahoans? The television series Yellowstone has surprised many folks on Madison Avenue that predicted the age of the television Western had passed.
There are several reasons why Idahoans can't get enough of Kevin Costner's newest creation. The show is about family. In Idaho, family is one of if not the most important value to folks in the Gem State. We see families getting together for picnics, ballgames, and the occasional night out.
John Dutton and his kin are involved in Montana politics. Like Montana, Idaho is a big state with a small population. Most Idahoans are politically active, and it shows in voter participation. It's not unusual to read about high voter turnouts for state and national elections. Like Yellowstone, a small state means you have access to elected officials. It's not that difficult to meet a member of Congress, senator, or governor.
Everyone on the show drives a big pickup truck. Not everyone in Idaho drives a pickup truck, but it sure does seem like it, especially if you're in a sedan.
