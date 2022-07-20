Boise City Council Votes on Abortion, Silent on July 4th Parade
The abortion debate has worked its way into Boise city politics as the city council voted 3-2 to limit funds to investigate abortions. The legislation adds that city funds will not be used to investigate anyone suspected of having an abortion.
The vote is reminiscent of Dave Bieter's city council when the famous liberal was the mayor. Boise city council would pass resolutions endorsing Obama Care when no one in the nation or state cared what they thought of the Affordable Care Act. The move was to show solidarity with a liberal base desperate for relevancy in deep-red Idaho.
It has been years since the city has held a Fourth of July Parade. The parades are common in every town in the country except Idaho's capital. Volunteers organized Boise's previous parades with little support from the city. Cap Ed Credit Union recently announced that they would work to bring back the Fourth of July Parade.
Has anyone heard or seen a reaction from the mayor or the city council? If so, please forward them to us. Do you find it odd that Mayor McLean can have a city council vote about abortion but not find time to honor the nation's independence? They say it's all about priorities, and the Boise City Council has revealed theirs.
