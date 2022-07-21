Boise City Council Abortion Vote Creates Conservative Backlash

The Idaho Republican Party has responded to the recent vote by the Boise City Council not to help enforce Idaho's Trigger law. The Boise City Council passed a resolution 3-2 that would not allow city resources be used to investigate or prosecute Idahoans who've helped or gotten an abortion. We've covered the story here.

However, the move by Mayor McLean is getting a wave of conservative reaction. On his show today, Glenn Beck called out the city for not following the laws of Idaho.

The Idaho Republican Party issued its response to the city council's vote.

"Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon, is a flagrant violation of the rule of law and an affront to the sovereign authority of the people of Idaho. Additionally, the casual contempt for the law expressed by these radical Democrats sets a dangerous precedent.

No county or city should benefit from the hard-working taxpayers of this State while ignoring the laws validly enacted by the people through their elected representatives. The people of Idaho have been clear; autonomous zones have no place in Idaho."

We haven't received any response from the governor concerning the Boise vote. The vote was close compared to other similar progressive city council votes in the past. We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.



14 Disturbing Furry Photos That Will Help You Identify This Behavior A look at why people in schools and across the country are identifying as Furries.

Inside Idaho's Zone of Death An exclusive look inside the area where you can legally get away with murder.