Idaho Group Says Birds Are Fake and More Sinister Than We Think

The internet is a wild place, we all know this. Thanks to social media, we have access to one another like never before and with mobile devices keeping us connected at all times, we literally have all of the information we could desire in the palm of our hands.

Naturally, I used this innovative and amazing technology to go down a rabbit hole that took me to the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement. Yes, you read that right: “Birds Aren’t Real.” If you haven’t heard about this, it’s a “movement” that claims birds are actually drones and we’ll get to that in a moment. The group we found is based here in Idaho and while we did reach out to them with questions, we have yet to receive a response.

Their Instagram page has just 24 posts but recently the page has been more active in 2022 with their last post coming just last week. It seems like the movement is alive and well here in Idaho!

The group even assured followers that they're active and well as of 2022.

The movement is strong in Idaho!

Now I know what you’re thinking: “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard; this has to be a joke.” The folks over at BirdsArentReal.com assure visitors that it isn’t and they’re serious.

Why do they believe birds are drones?

According to the website, the Birds Aren't Real group claims the government was responsible for the genocide of “over 12 billion birds from 1959-2001 and replaced these birds with surveillance drone replicas, which still watch us every day.” They go on to explain what bird eggs REALLY are and even claim that bird poop is a type of “liquidated tracking apparatus.”

I’m not telling you that we necessarily believe this stuff but we will say that they have an answer for everything with arguments that make you think a little bit. I know for myself, this is going to have me looking at the geese around Boise a little bit differently now.



