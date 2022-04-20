Being Promiscuous In Idaho? Better Get A Check Up

Summer is (pretty much) here, and for some, that means romantic flings! Mayhap you met on a dating app, at a bar, or even in traffic, but the fact remains that love is definitely in the air.

And we all know what that leads to: People bumpin' uglies.

Doing the dirty.

Getting down.

Hitting a home run.

Going to a drive-in movie with Weird Al. (Ok we made that one up)

Joining together in the horizontal mambo. You get the idea.

Bad news is, there's a really nasty STD is spreading in Idaho at a rapid pace.

The South Central Public Health District says that cases of syphilis are experiencing a meteoric rise as of late in the Gem State. Their message? Use protection. It's nasty out there:

If they’re not symptomatic, the person doesn’t understand that they pose a risk to anyone else and that leads us back to the importance of testing regularly, but also getting tested before and after any new partner so you know walking into that intimate moment that you are clean, that you are not going to give anything to that partner but also if you test positive after that intimate moment you know exactly where you got it so you can warn that person.

Obviously, you're going to want to be careful when choosing to get physical with someone. Be wary of anyone who isn't willing to discuss if they are STD-free. It's a surefire way to know that they're probably not someone you're going to want to wrestle naked with.