Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho

Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:

Craters of the Moon National Monument

Hells Canyon

Redfish Lake

Sawtooth National Recreation Area

Downtown Boise

Coeur d'Alene

Nez Perce National Historical Park

Lake Stanley & Stanley Peaks

Idaho Falls

Shoshone Falls

Sun Valley

Priest Lake

Frank Church Wilderness

Lucky Peak

The Boise Greenbelt

Sand Point

The rugged contours of its majestic mountain peaks, its crystal-clear alpine lakes, and lush forestry make the Pacific Northwest state a must-see for outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists.

While Idaho's nature tends to steal the show, so to speak, the Gem State has several small towns and cities that boast breathtaking scenery. Sand Point, a gorgeous shoreline town, is one of Idaho's most beautiful and desirable municipalities and vacation destinations. Likewise, Boise's Treasure Valley is no slouch. But hearing it is one thing.

To appreciate Idaho's stunning views from the comforts of your home, scroll on to peruse a gallery of beautiful photos!

Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state!

