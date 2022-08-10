Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho

Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:
- Craters of the Moon National Monument
- Hells Canyon
- Redfish Lake
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area
- Downtown Boise
- Coeur d'Alene
- Nez Perce National Historical Park
- Lake Stanley & Stanley Peaks
- Idaho Falls
- Shoshone Falls
- Sun Valley
- Priest Lake
- Frank Church Wilderness
- Lucky Peak
- The Boise Greenbelt
- Sand Point
The rugged contours of its majestic mountain peaks, its crystal-clear alpine lakes, and lush forestry make the Pacific Northwest state a must-see for outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists.
While Idaho's nature tends to steal the show, so to speak, the Gem State has several small towns and cities that boast breathtaking scenery. Sand Point, a gorgeous shoreline town, is one of Idaho's most beautiful and desirable municipalities and vacation destinations. Likewise, Boise's Treasure Valley is no slouch. But hearing it is one thing.
To appreciate Idaho's stunning views from the comforts of your home, scroll on to peruse a gallery of beautiful photos!
25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again
