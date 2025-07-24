We’ve hit the point of the summer where the countdown to kickoff is officially on! This year, it’s not just Boise State season we’re excited for. It’s the NFL preseason, too. This year, it hits a little bit closer to home.

Don’t get me wrong. We’re already trying to figure out how we can leave the office early on Thursday, August 28 to catch Boise State’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff against South Florida. And if we can’t? You better bet, we’ll be sitting in the jock lounge with our laptop watching the game on ESPN.

READ MORE: ChatGPT Predicts 11-6 Season for Kellen Moore and the New Orleans Saints

But that’s not the only date circled on our calendars! We’re keeping a close eye on Thursday, August 7, too. That could be the first time we see Boise State legend Ashton Jeanty play in the NFL as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason match-up of the year.

Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Now the highest draft pick in Boise State history, Jeanty’s got an opportunity to make an instant impact on his new team. You don’t need to be an NFL insider to realize that being last in rushing yards per game at 79.8 and last in yards per rush at 3.6 isn’t very good. Those were the Raider’s stats last season.

Get our free mobile app

While the players that Jeanty faced at Boise State may not have been quite as big or quite as strong as the ones he’ll see in the NFL this season, he still rushed for 2,601 yards last season. We’ll save you from doing the math. That’s 185.8 yards per game, more than double what his future NFL team managed per game.

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Pete Carroll As Head Coach, John Spytek As General Manager Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

And with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as the new head coach of the Raiders? We have a feeling that’s the right person to help Jeanty reach his full potential as an NFL rookie.

Like we did for another Bronco legend, Kellen Moore, we asked ChatGPT to predict the Raiders’ record for the 2025-2026 season and the final score of each game. After a 4-13 season last year, the prediction was equally as bold!

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 Stacy Revere, Getty Images loading...

ChatGPT expects the Raiders to go 11-6 and secure a Wild Card berth despite division losses to the Chiefs and Denver. As for Jeanty? The AI predicts about 1,300 scrimmage yards, 10-12 total TDs and some serious MVP and All-Rookie buzz.

Here’s a look at the game by game breakdown!

ChatGPT Predicts an 11-6 Season for Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders It's 2025 and Boise State legend Ashton Jeanty is an NFL Rookie! He's got an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Las Vegas Raiders. We asked ChatGPT to predict the score of each game. Here's what it thinks. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart