Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself.

It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. United States Constitution. amed. I

In case it bears repeating or requires an explanation, the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and censorship cannot coexist. In its entirety, no other legal benchmark in Western civilization summits the contributions of the United States Constitution. The iron-clad resolutions enshrined by the legal benchmark are absolutely singular. To put a bow on it, deciding what makes a piece of literature appropriate or inappropriate for public consumption isn't up to us. Perhaps someone can pass it on to the Nampa School Board. Just a free-thought though.

