It’s coming up to that time of the year, when some pet owners seem to forget that it’s not okay to leave their animals unattended in a vehicle, with the windows rolled up, roasting in the sunshine.

While it’s not currently illegal to do so in Idaho, it is extremely frowned upon.

Even though it’s springtime and only 70 degrees outside, it can still get up to 100 degrees in a vehicle, even if it’s parked in the shade.

But especially in the summer, Idaho gets to temperatures of 100+ (which can be around 160 degrees in a car), and simply cracking the windows won’t help.

This is highly dangerous, and it’s important to learn what to do in these situations now, versus in the heat of the moment.

Like, the literal heat of the moment.

In Idaho, If You Find a Dog Alone in A Hot Car, Do THIS Learn what to do in these situations, so you don't panic when it happens AND so you're legally covered.

