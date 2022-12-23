And Boise’s 2022 Santa Paws Winner Is…

After more than 10,000 votes over three adorable weeks of competition, we’re ready to announce this year’s Santa Paws champion!
Thanks to KSL Classifieds, all 10 of these dogs are getting spoiled with a box of pet goodies they put together for our adorable contestants! But, who came out on top as our “top dog” in 2022? Keep scrolling to see how our Top 10 placed.
It was a tight competition. Our winner and first runner-up were only separated by 12 votes! The winner’s human will receive a $200 e-gift card from KSL Classifieds, while our three runners-up earned their fur parents a $50 e-gift card!
The gift cards will be delivered by e-mail. If your dog was in the Top 10, your box of goodies is available for pick-up at our studios at 827 E Park Blvd, STE 100 in Boise. (We’re open weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., but will be closed on December 26.)