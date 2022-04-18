Boise Resident Competing In NBC’s American Song Contest Tonight

American Song Contest is a new reality show on NBC, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. The show features songwriters from all 50 states, Washington DC, and even territories like American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

11 to 12 states or territories compete each week. There are five qualifying rounds before the semi-finals begin. A panel of judges chooses one song to move on each week, while the audience decides three more.

The show is not without controversy. The choice to allow celebrity songwriters into the competition has been met with strong opposition by many viewers. Still, the show insists that they are simply looking for the best song regardless of the songwriter.

Representing Idaho in the American Song Contest is Andrew Sheppard. He will be performing his song, "Steady Machine," in tonight's episode. Andrew grew up in Hailey, and after bouncing around the country pursuing music, he returned to Idaho, now living in Boise.

According to Sheppard, the show filmed him at several locations that will be familiar to all of us. You'll likely see shots of him near the Boise River, Esther Simplot Park, and at Pengilly's, where he is a frequent performer.

Performing on the National stage in a competition against well-known songwriters like Jewel, Michael Bolton, Sisqo, The Crystal Method, Macy Gray, and others doesn't bother Andrew. Representing the state of Idaho doesn't seem to bother him either. However, there is some pressure to come out ahead of rival state California. The one thing that Andrew is actually nervous about is losing his voice, even though it's never happened to him before.

Watch Andrew represent Boise and the state of Idaho tonight in the American Song Contest hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. It airs at 7pm on KTVB, Channel 7.

