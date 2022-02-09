Is Adele engaged?

The superstar sparked big rumors after arriving on the carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards Tuesday (Feb. 8) donning a massive, shiny diamond ring on her ring finger.

The "Easy On Me" singer stepped onto the red carpet looking flawless in a sleek black A-line dress, complete with plunging neckline and cinched waist. However, it was the icy rock on her ring finger that left everyone buzzing.

Fans swirled with excitement, wasting no time speculating whether or not the star is now engaged to her sports agent beau Rich Paul.

The pair have been inseparable since making things Instagram official in September 2021, and their romance seem to be going well.

In her November sit-down interview with Oprah, the singer gushed about Paul. "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart," she shared. "You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it."

"It's just been very smooth. It's just timing," the singer continued, adding "it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

While we wait for Adele to either confirm or deny her new ring is the ring, judging by her recent clap back to relationship critics on social media, wedding bells could be in her future.

Ahead of the BRIT Awards, Adele shared a sweet snap on Instagram showing her laughing while holding up a playing card from the suit of hearts.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," she captioned the cheeky pic.

She followed up the caption with a heart emoji, which leads us to believe that her love life is pretty solid.

Do you think Adele is engaged or just madly in love? Let us know on Twitter at @PopCrush.