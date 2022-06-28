Earlier this year, Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency with a teary-eyed video the day before it was supposed to begin. More than five months later, fans are still wondering if the dates will ever be rescheduled.

The "Hello" hit-maker listed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the chief reason for the delay in a video that went live on Instagram Jan. 20.

"Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she announced. "We have tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we have been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

"It's been impossible to finish the show, and I can't give you what I have right now," she added.

Adele apologized profusely for the sudden change of plans and promised to "reschedule all of the dates."

Watch the video below:

The residency was originally due to launch Jan. 21.

Shortly after the announcement, reports of conflict behind the scenes led to questions about what really caused the delay. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Adele had been sparring with her set designer.

Adele later opened up about the postponed dates during an interview on the Graham Norton Show. She explained she was worried about what people would think if she went forward as originally scheduled, according to Variety.

“People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now," she said.

Since then, there have been a few whispers about rescheduled dates. However, nothing has materialized yet. While 97.9 FM WRMF reported on rumors that Adele would take the stage at Caesars Palace during a gap between scheduled shows this summer, it appears the whispers were just gossip.

Instead, the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes that staff at the venue were furloughed during the time Adele was rumored to fill.

However, a note on Adele's page on the Caesars Palace website notes that the show will be rescheduled.

"All events originally scheduled for Weekends with Adele at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from January 21, 2022 through April 16, 2022 have been postponed," it reads. No dates are mentioned.

Fans have been very vocal with questions about the residency as Adele is preparing to take the stage for a different show in London.

The superstar teased the show, which will feature appearances from the likes of Kacey Musgraves, in a post on Instagram. However, fans in the comments section want to know when she plans to return to Vegas.

"What about everyone who bought LV residency and got effed," one fan wrote. "cmon man."

"ARE YOU COMING TO LAS VEGAS OR NOT," another demanded.

"Damn, Adele so I guess its f those that purchased tickets for Las Vegas," someone complained.

"Ok but what about Vegas," yet another disappointed fan commented. "It has been 5 months and literally not a single acknowledgement from you or your team as to what the plan is for this. I'm very disappointed in the way you have treated fans who paid of lot of money to travel to see you. You have shown you have zero respect for people or the financial situations you have gotten people tied up into with a show that you knew was never going to happen."

A source told Variety that Weekends With Adele is still supposed to happen before the end of 2022. However, it is unclear where the residency dates will fit into her schedule.

Adele previously implied that she wants to get the dates on the books this year so that she can attempt to have a baby in 2023. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby," she said on the Graham Norton Show back in February.

Since Adele does not appear to have addressed Vegas recently, all fans can do is wait to see what comes of the postponed residency.