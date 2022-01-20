The show must go on, but for now, Adele is putting her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency on pause.

The "Easy On Me" singer shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram, pointing fingers at COVID-19.

"Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," says Adele in her tearful video shared to social media. "We have tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we have been absolutely destroyed by …COVID."

"Half my team have COVID, and it's been impossible to finish the show," the teary-eyed singer explained, adding that "delivery delays" have also played havoc with her plans.

"It's been impossible to finish the show, and I can't give you what I have right now. And I'm gutted, I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've run out of time," the "Oh My God" singer said. "I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed, and I'm so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry."

Watch her emotional message below:

Adele said that she plans to reschedule the dates.

"We are on it. We are going to reschedule all of the dates," Adele continued, apologizing to her fans. "I am going to finish my show, and I am going to get it to where it's supposed to be for you."

Adele was scheduled to play the first of her 24-date run at Caesars Palace on Jan. 21, with her weekend show running through April.