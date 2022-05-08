8 Awesome E-Gifts Last-Minute Mother’s Day Shoppers Can Buy From Their Phone
Last-minute Mother's Day shoppers, all 8 of our gift ideas can be purchased online from the comfort of your phone. Bonus: 6 options are totally local to Boise!
1 || Pay for her to have a maid/cleaning service for a month! Check out our list of the Treasure Valley's top 10 cleaning services here.
2 || Treat her to a fabulous cooking class at Sur la Table!
3 || Gift her a subscription to Penzu or another digital diary app she can record the adventures of her amazing life in.
4 || A subscription to Storyworth–a digital memory book-maker where she can compile her favorite photos and treasures! It might be the most meaningful gift she'll ever receive.
5 || An out-of-this-world back rub by a pro at Boise's Spa Urbana!
Bonus: they're so amazing, they'll massage away the stress of raising you.
6 || A gift card to Boise's highest-rated Med-Spa! BB Medical Esthetics endeavors to ensure each client walks away feeling confident, empowered, and beautiful. With a wide array of services for Mom to choose from, she'll adore a day of pampering by licensed medical professionals.
7 || An e-gift card to Dillard's Mom can use to spruce up her spring style. We want Mom focused on embracing her beauty, not her self-perceived flaws, friend.
8 || A Downtown Boise e-gift card! Give Mom the experience of basking in our beautiful metropolitan epicenter with a gift card that can be used in any downtown Boise store. A day of fabulous food, shopping, art, and more is calling her name!