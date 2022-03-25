5 Best Places for Waffles in the Boise Area (Happy International Waffle Day!)
We started March with National Pancake Day and we’re nearing the end of March with International Waffle Day—it’s been a breakfast-filled month!
I hope you’ve been able to check out the many wonderful breakfast restaurants we have here in the Boise area. As I was doing my research for the best waffle places here, I quickly discovered that these were the same exact places that were known for having the best pancakes, with one exception ...
Likely because of its name, Waffle Me Up is not featured anywhere (that I can find) for their pancakes or other breakfast foods, as they are strictly known for their amazing waffles.
204 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
Well, to celebrate International Waffle Day, let’s show some love to this local, family-owned and operated business that’s been serving the Treasure Valley for more than 8 years.
They’re in Downtown Boise and also in Eagle, and they have waffle food truck catering, too. Oh and by the way, these aren’t just any waffles, they’re Liege Waffles made from scratch.
It’s just important that we celebrate by treating ourselves to some delicious waffles. Keep scrolling for some of Boise’s top-rated breakfast places that are landing “best of” lists like crazy for their waffles, pancakes, and chill environments etc.
Happy International Waffle Day!