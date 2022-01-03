39 Highly Anticipated Concerts That Boise is Excited to See in 2022

In 2021, live music started returning to the Treasure Valley! From the Jonas Brothers at the Ford Idaho Center to a surprise performance from Jon Bon Jovi at the Albertsons Boise Open to an impressive line-up of shows at the Western Idaho Fair, it was nice to get to have concerts back.

2022 is shaping up to be even BIGGER with some absolutely tremendous shows scheduled for ExtraMile Arena, the Ford Idaho Center Arena and Amphitheater and some of the smaller venues around town. Some of these concerts, we've been hanging on to tickets for for almost two years. Others are brand new shows that were announced toward the tail end of 2021.

Get our free mobile app

We can't wait to raise a cold one and sing-a-long to artists we've been waiting to see for what seems like AGES! Here are 30 of the biggest names currently scheduled to come to the Boise area in 2022.

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.

A Look Back at 20 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts