As someone who has a little fur baby of her own, I constantly find myself wondering:

“Can I feed this human food to my dog?”

Don’t worry, most of the time I simply don’t feed her the food items I’m curious about, because I’m too paranoid to feed her something she shouldn’t have… but I know many dog parents are more generous with their snacks than I am.

So I was curious, exactly what items (that are commonly found in our kitchens) are harmful to dogs?

Well, although I'm happy to be more knowledgeable, I have to admit... building this list of foods did not calm my anxieties.

In fact, I’ll probably be even more paranoid than before, because as it turns out, there are quite a few food items that are toxic and/or poisonous to dogs.

What should you do if your pet eats these foods?

First of all, if your animal consumes any of these, do not try to force them to vomit.

It could cause more damage coming back up instead of staying in their tummy.

Instead, contact your veterinarian immediately and expect to take your dog in, because even in small amounts, these can be fatal.

However, it’s also important to note that some of these foods are okay in very small amounts.

But if you have a dog of your own, you understand that when they’re getting into something they shouldn’t, they rarely have just a little bit.

Usually, they eat as much as they can as quickly as possible.

So if you’re ever unsure, the best plan of action is to simply call your vet and double check.

Attention Idahoans: These 22 Food Items Are Toxic For Your Dogs These common household items are not safe to feed to your pets.

