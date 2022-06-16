1 || EARLY MORNING HIGHWAY SPEED LIMITS.

Between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., the highway speed limit should be 80 miles-per-hour.

attachment-lawless-capture-Qhu6XhszK7c-unsplash loading...

All photos courtesy of Unsplash

2 || NO-MOW MO'NINS.

No lawn mowing shall take place prior to 9:00 a.m. Should it happen, the disrupted neighbor has the right to dump their unbagged grass clippings in the offender's garbage can. That'll learn 'em!

3 || VETERAN RECIPROCITY.

Veterans with licenses and credentials from any other state, whether they're military endorsements or private, should be entitled to statewide reciprocity.

attachment-jessica-radanavong-0ZkAINlmtOs-unsplash loading...

4 || MANDATORY SIGNALING IN & OUT OF ROUNDABOUTS.

For the love of God, people. Save a life and signal in and out of the circle of death.

attachment-matt-seymour-8X2siC3gSj4-unsplash loading...

5 || A BAN ON LED HEADLIGHTS.

To everyone with floodlights on their ride, we hate you.

Sincerely, every early-morning and late-night driver in Idaho, ever

6 || ZIPPER YOU MUST.

Zipper-merge in traffic, or pay the price. We're sick of your non-lettin' us in ways.

7 || DOGGIE DRIVING RESTRAINTS.

How many more dogs have to die before something's done about this?

attachment-caleb-fisher-pgUbpDLJh3E-unsplash loading...

8 || NO COUCHES ON OUTDOOR DISPLAY.

Dear Beverly Hillbillies in Idaho, hide yo' kids, hide yo' wife, and hide yo' nasty lookin' "patio" couch in the house. Thanks.

attachment-wonderlane-V_fSbpUQSmQ-unsplash loading...

9 || LEGALIZED MARIJUANA.

Legalize the herbal medicinal and give Uncle Sam his cut. Simple.

attachment-richard-t-yovhXPl8V1M-unsplash loading...

10 || NO PAROLE FOR PEDOPHILES.

Death is mercy. Lock 'em up.

attachment-larry-farr-S21QE4s1vWU-unsplash loading...

11 || OLDER AGE TO OBTAIN A DRIVER'S PERMT.

14 years is too young to whip around the Treasure Valley. This is especially true of back country roads.

12 || DEDICATED SCHOOL BUS LANE.

Bus drivers everywhere, why do you hate us? Signed, everyone

attachment-denisse-leon-IGfYkjawPAc-unsplash loading...

13 || NO DAYTIME TRAFFIC CONSTRUCTION.

Construction should be scheduled around the community's needs, not the other way around. Get that circus under control while we're asleep.

14 || 24-HOUR LIQUOR STORES—STATE OR PRIVATE.

'Nuff said.

attachment-kyle-wagner-7dpHzyA7rb8-unsplash (1) loading...

15 || EXPECTANT MOTHER PARKING EVERYWHERE.

A tiny human is playing kickball with our bladders. Kindly GTFOOTW.

16 || EQUAL RIGHTS FOR FATHERS & MOTHERS.

Dads are treated like second-class citizens in Idaho's family court system. It needs to stop.

17 || NO TAX ON AMMUNITION.

We just want life, liberty, and the pursuit of tax-free rounds.

attachment-joe-ei-cl8xcbco-unsplash loading...

18 || STATE-WIDE LEGALIZATION OF CASINOS.

Pretty straightforward.

19 || BLACK-OUT FEES CHARGED TO INTERNET PROVIDERS.

We're at the mercy of internet providers and it's time to change that. Mess with our wifi, and you're gonna pay.

attachment-praveen-kumar-mathivanan-yqLrqIsl294-unsplash loading...

20 || STRICTER LAWS FOR NON-DOG POOP PICKER-UPPERS.

Stop letting your dog poop in other peoples' yards or pay an extra sh*tty price, Karen.

attachment-matthew-henry-2Ts5HnA67k8-unsplash loading...

