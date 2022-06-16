20 Idaho Laws That Aren’t a Thing, But Should Be
1 || EARLY MORNING HIGHWAY SPEED LIMITS.
Between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., the highway speed limit should be 80 miles-per-hour.
All photos courtesy of Unsplash
2 || NO-MOW MO'NINS.
No lawn mowing shall take place prior to 9:00 a.m. Should it happen, the disrupted neighbor has the right to dump their unbagged grass clippings in the offender's garbage can. That'll learn 'em!
3 || VETERAN RECIPROCITY.
Veterans with licenses and credentials from any other state, whether they're military endorsements or private, should be entitled to statewide reciprocity.
4 || MANDATORY SIGNALING IN & OUT OF ROUNDABOUTS.
For the love of God, people. Save a life and signal in and out of the circle of death.
5 || A BAN ON LED HEADLIGHTS.
To everyone with floodlights on their ride, we hate you.
Sincerely, every early-morning and late-night driver in Idaho, ever
6 || ZIPPER YOU MUST.
Zipper-merge in traffic, or pay the price. We're sick of your non-lettin' us in ways.
7 || DOGGIE DRIVING RESTRAINTS.
How many more dogs have to die before something's done about this?
8 || NO COUCHES ON OUTDOOR DISPLAY.
Dear Beverly Hillbillies in Idaho, hide yo' kids, hide yo' wife, and hide yo' nasty lookin' "patio" couch in the house. Thanks.
9 || LEGALIZED MARIJUANA.
Legalize the herbal medicinal and give Uncle Sam his cut. Simple.
10 || NO PAROLE FOR PEDOPHILES.
Death is mercy. Lock 'em up.
11 || OLDER AGE TO OBTAIN A DRIVER'S PERMT.
14 years is too young to whip around the Treasure Valley. This is especially true of back country roads.
12 || DEDICATED SCHOOL BUS LANE.
Bus drivers everywhere, why do you hate us? Signed, everyone
13 || NO DAYTIME TRAFFIC CONSTRUCTION.
Construction should be scheduled around the community's needs, not the other way around. Get that circus under control while we're asleep.
14 || 24-HOUR LIQUOR STORES—STATE OR PRIVATE.
'Nuff said.
15 || EXPECTANT MOTHER PARKING EVERYWHERE.
A tiny human is playing kickball with our bladders. Kindly GTFOOTW.
16 || EQUAL RIGHTS FOR FATHERS & MOTHERS.
Dads are treated like second-class citizens in Idaho's family court system. It needs to stop.
17 || NO TAX ON AMMUNITION.
We just want life, liberty, and the pursuit of tax-free rounds.
18 || STATE-WIDE LEGALIZATION OF CASINOS.
Pretty straightforward.
19 || BLACK-OUT FEES CHARGED TO INTERNET PROVIDERS.
We're at the mercy of internet providers and it's time to change that. Mess with our wifi, and you're gonna pay.
20 || STRICTER LAWS FOR NON-DOG POOP PICKER-UPPERS.
Stop letting your dog poop in other peoples' yards or pay an extra sh*tty price, Karen.